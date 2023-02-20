Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

USGS: Kilauea eruption ‘greatly diminished’; heavy rains creating steam over crater

USGS said heavy rains continue to create steaming over the Halemaumau crater floor.
USGS said heavy rains continue to create steaming over the Halemaumau crater floor.(NPS Photo - J. Wei)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:51 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Geological Survey said the eruption at Kilauea’s summit “continues to be greatly diminished” over the past 24 hours.

Scientists said there is “very little lava” circulating within Halemaumau crater, adding that the lava lake is mostly crusted over with “intermittent crustal overturns.” More specifically, the western lava lake remains active but has weak lava flows.

Meanwhile, USGS said the eastern and central vents are not erupting.

USGS said this reduction in activity is related to the “larger deflationary tilt drop” that began early in the morning on Feb. 17.

Researchers explained that this is a common process at Kilauea, in which the ground deflates for hours or days. This drop in pressure can then cause eruptive activity to diminish — since the subsurface pressure in the magma reservoir is lower.

USGS officials said the surface eruptive activity is expected to resume when the summit re-inflates.

Furthermore, scientists said heavy rains are also creating lots of steam over the crater, which is obscuring most USGS webcam views.

For more information on the latest volcanic updates, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adela’s Country Eatery serves up noodles featuring locally grown products
The no. 5 eatery on Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat is right in our own backyard
Collision between two mopeds in Waipahu leaves 1 man dead and 1 in serious condition
Honolulu police investigating collision between 2 mopeds that left man dead
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
Major General Roy Macaraeg of Honolulu is the highest ranking Filipino citizen soldier in the...
Meet the highest ranking Filipino general officer in the National Guard. He’s from Hawaii.
Sara Yara was killed in a hit-and-run as she walked to school this week.
Suspect in hit-and-run that killed teen had 164 traffic violations dating back 3 decades, records show

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
HPD officer critically injured after being struck by vehicle while conducting traffic control on H-3
Police on Oahu, Maui investigating 4 major traffic incidents
Police on Oahu, Maui investigating 4 major traffic incidents
Midday Newscast:
Midday Newscast: Prayers being offered for HPD officer critically injured in H-3 Freeway crash
Teachers, parents speak out about ‘disgusting’ mold, infestations at Holualoa Elementary
Teachers, parents speak out about ‘disgusting’ mold, infestations at Holualoa Elementary