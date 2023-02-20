USGS: Kilauea eruption ‘greatly diminished’; heavy rains creating steam over crater

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Geological Survey said the eruption at Kilauea’s summit “continues to be greatly diminished” over the past 24 hours.

Scientists said there is “very little lava” circulating within Halemaumau crater, adding that the lava lake is mostly crusted over with “intermittent crustal overturns.” More specifically, the western lava lake remains active but has weak lava flows.

Meanwhile, USGS said the eastern and central vents are not erupting.

USGS said this reduction in activity is related to the “larger deflationary tilt drop” that began early in the morning on Feb. 17.

Researchers explained that this is a common process at Kilauea, in which the ground deflates for hours or days. This drop in pressure can then cause eruptive activity to diminish — since the subsurface pressure in the magma reservoir is lower.

USGS officials said the surface eruptive activity is expected to resume when the summit re-inflates.

Furthermore, scientists said heavy rains are also creating lots of steam over the crater, which is obscuring most USGS webcam views.

