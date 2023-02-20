Tributes
Running for charity: Participants lace up for 39th annual Great Aloha Run

Runners participate in the 2019 Great Aloha Run, which takes participants from Aloha Tower to Aloha Stadium.
Runners participate in the 2019 Great Aloha Run, which takes participants from Aloha Tower to Aloha Stadium.(Hawaii News Now)
By Casey Lund
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:02 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Race day is here!

A tradition running 39 years is back in full swing this year after having to go completely virtual during the pandemic. This year, participants can choose to run in-person or virtually.

The Great Aloha Run kicks off at 7 a.m. at the Aloha Tower.

Roads are closed from Punchbowl Street to Bishop Street and Beretania Street to Nimitz Highway for the 8.15-mile race.

39th annual Great Aloha Run route map
39th annual Great Aloha Run route map(HNN)

Organizers said the information booth is right in front of Hawaiian Telcom on Bishop Street but it will be closed at 7 a.m.

Participants are encourage to take the shuttle bus to the starting line. The last of those shuttles will leave at 6 a.m. — both from Waikiki at the Sheraton Waikiki Bus Depot and from Aloha Stadium.

For those who decided to drive, some suggested paid parking spots include the Chinatown Gateway, Hale Pauahi, Kukui Plaza and Harbor Court.

A big tradition for the Great Aloha Run is tailgating at Aloha stadium — but parking is on a first come, first serve basis.

There will be all kinds of music and entertainment along the route, including the University of Hawaii Rainbow Pep Band, the 25th Infantry Band and more.

The race which started in 1985 raises money for a number of non-profit organizations in Hawaii as well as scholarship programs.

For more information on the Great Aloha Run, click here.

