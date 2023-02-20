Tributes
Teachers, parents speak out about ‘disgusting’ mold, infestations at Holualoa Elementary

Teachers and parents speak out about mold and other problems at Holualoa Elementary on Hawaii...
Teachers and parents speak out about mold and other problems at Holualoa Elementary on Hawaii Island(Hawaii State Teachers Association)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:38 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Island State Teachers Associations is holding a virtual news conference on Monday to discuss allegations of mold a Kona-area elementary school.

The press conference started at 10 a.m. via Zoom.

HSTA Vice President Logan Okita alongside other teachers and parents are speaking on issues happening at Holualoa Elementary.

They detail persistent problems with mold, structural damage, termites, rats and other maintenance difficulties at the school.

Mold and other infestations at Holualoa Elementary
Mold and other infestations at Holualoa Elementary(Hawaii Island State Teachers Association)

This story will be updated.

