Teachers, parents speak out about ‘disgusting’ mold, infestations at Holualoa Elementary

KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Island State Teachers Associations is holding a virtual news conference on Monday to discuss allegations of mold a Kona-area elementary school.

The press conference started at 10 a.m. via Zoom.

HSTA Vice President Logan Okita alongside other teachers and parents are speaking on issues happening at Holualoa Elementary.

They detail persistent problems with mold, structural damage, termites, rats and other maintenance difficulties at the school.

Mold and other infestations at Holualoa Elementary (Hawaii Island State Teachers Association)

This story will be updated.

