Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Police: 3 dead, 1 wounded in NJ; shooter believed among dead

Police say two adults and a child were killed this morning in a shooting in Union County.
Police say two adults and a child were killed this morning in a shooting in Union County.(NEWS 12 NEW JERSEY LLC via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDEN, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed in a shooting in New Jersey, and the shooter is believed to be among the deceased.

Police in Linden in Union County said officers responded at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday found two adults and a juvenile deceased.

Another juvenile was taken to Newark University Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police said the shooter “is believed to be among the deceased, and there is no further threat to the public.”

The names and ages of the people killed and wounded and other details weren’t immediately released.

Mayor Derek Armstead said “There simply are no words to describe the trauma, heartbreak and sorrow that we are all experiencing.” Armstead asked for prayers, especially for “the child in the hospital.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiare Taetuna, 32, died after she was struck by a townbound car on the Likelike Highway on...
‘Just shocked’: Loved ones remember mom of 4 killed in Valentine’s Day crash
Sara Yara was killed in a hit-and-run as she walked to school this week.
Suspect in hit-and-run that killed teen had 164 traffic violations dating back 3 decades, records show
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
When it rains, it pours. Big rain is headed our way in the form of a large band of deep...
Hawaii Island under flood watch as rain continues
29-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash on Kamehameha Highway
Police: Driver killed in single-car crash in Windward Oahu was not wearing seatbelt

Latest News

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race...
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500 in history
At least four people were hurt at a water park in New Jersey when a decorative helicopter fell...
Decorative helicopter falls into NJ water park pool; 4 hurt
Adela’s Country Eatery serves up noodles featuring locally grown products
The no. 5 eatery on Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat is right in our own backyard
Collision between two mopeds in Waipahu leaves 1 man dead and 1 in serious condition
Honolulu police investigating collision between 2 mopeds that left man dead