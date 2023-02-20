Tributes
Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by car in Kahului

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:11 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are investigating a crash in Kahului that left a pedestrian in critical condition late Sunday.

Police said a 2005 Toyota Corolla, driven by an 18-year-old man, was heading west on West Kamehameha Avenue around 10 p.m. when it crashed into the pedestrian who was crossing the street.

The pedestrian, a 30-year-old man from Kahului, was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver and his occupant, a 17-year-old girl from Kahului, were uninjured in the crash.

Police said the driver did stop to render aid.

They added the pedestrian was wearing dark-colored clothing and was not in a marked crosswalk at the time.

Speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, but authorities are still investigating whether alcohol or drugs were involved.

This story will be updated.

