Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Overnight crash prompts complete shutdown of H-3 Freeway in both directions

An crash prompted a complete shutdown of the H-3 Freeway in both directions during the...
An crash prompted a complete shutdown of the H-3 Freeway in both directions during the overnight hours on Monday.(MGN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:13 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash prompted a complete shutdown of the H-3 Freeway in both directions during the overnight hours on Monday.

That’s according to a traffic alert sent out by HPD just after midnight.

The freeway has since reopened. HPD and EMS have not yet said anything publicly on what happened.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adela’s Country Eatery serves up noodles featuring locally grown products
The no. 5 eatery on Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat is right in our own backyard
Collision between two mopeds in Waipahu leaves 1 man dead and 1 in serious condition
Honolulu police investigating collision between 2 mopeds that left man dead
Major General Roy Macaraeg of Honolulu is the highest ranking Filipino citizen soldier in the...
Meet the highest ranking Filipino general officer in the National Guard. He’s from Hawaii.
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
Sara Yara was killed in a hit-and-run as she walked to school this week.
Suspect in hit-and-run that killed teen had 164 traffic violations dating back 3 decades, records show

Latest News

39th annual Great Aloha Run kicks off in-person for the first time since the pandemic.
Running for charity: Participants lace up for 39th annual Great Aloha Run
Sunrise News Roundup (Feb. 20, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (Feb. 20, 2023)
Honolulu police investigating crash on H-2 Freeway near Wahiawa off-ramp that left one person...
Honolulu police investigating crash on H-2 Freeway that left one person in critical condition
Monday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: More rain with breezy winds on the way