Man in his 50s seriously injured in apparent assault at Kapolei bus stop

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man in his 50s was seriously injured in an apparent assault at a Kapolei bus stop Monday morning, EMS officials said.

The incident happened around 7:15 a.m. at a bus stop on Haumea Street.

EMS said it treated a patient who suffered multiple injuries, possibly from an assault. They added the man has a laceration to the neck.

He was taken the hospital in serious condition.

No word on what led to the assault. HPD is investigating the aggravated assault case.

This story will be updated.

