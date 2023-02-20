Honolulu police investigating crash on H-2 Freeway that left one person in critical condition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an overnight crash on the H-2 Freeway that left one person in critical condition.

It happened around 1 a.m. Monday near the Wahiawa off-ramp.

EMS said one patient was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated.

