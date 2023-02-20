Tributes
First Alert Forecast: More rain with breezy winds on the way

Your top local headlines for Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:34 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A band of tropical moisture will continue to drift over the islands for the next few days with an upper level disturbance lingering south of the Big Island.

The highest threat for heavy rain during this time period will be southeast to east slopes of all islands and the entire island of Kauai.

High pressure building in from the northeast will allow breezy to windy trade winds to spread across the state this week. Another disturbance will drop into the region from the north, setting up west of the state by Tuesday.

This disturbance will pull the moisture plume northward into the western islands of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu from late Monday into Wednesday. Strong trade winds will push this moisture westward away from the islands from Wednesday onward.

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through the week due to persistent strong east to southeast winds.

The current small long-period northwest (310-320 degrees) swell will linger through the first half of the week before easing Thursday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

