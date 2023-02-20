FIRST ALERT: Flood watch posted for Kauai County as another system approaches

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The islands of Niihau and Kauai have been placed under a flood watch through Tuesday afternoon as a deepening low pressure system approaches the state from the northwest.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the low pressure system was about 750 miles northwest of the state, but was digging southward and is forecast to settle in an area to the west of Kauai.

The low will be close enough to increase the threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms over and to the west of Kauai Monday night into Tuesday.

Forecasters said soils are nearly saturated, so any rain that falls can cause flash flooding.

A few heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms may also be possible for the rest of the state, but the chances for flooding will be lower, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall is expected to gradually diminish Wednesday as the low weakens and drifts westward. An upper-level trough is forecast to move in from the northeast later in the week, keeping some instability over the islands, but expected breezy trade winds should keep heavier shower on the move and reduce the chances for flooding.

