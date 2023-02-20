Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Cold-blooded: Abandoned alligator rescued from Brooklyn lake

File photo of an alligator. In New York, a four-footer was pulled from Prospect Park Lake in...
File photo of an alligator. In New York, a four-footer was pulled from Prospect Park Lake in Brooklyn.(U.S. Air Force)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:27 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s no urban legend: An alligator was found in a chilly New York City lake on Sunday, far from the subtropical and tropical climates where such creatures thrive.

The four-foot reptile was pulled from Prospect Park Lake in Brooklyn around 8:30 a.m. and taken to an animal care center and then the Bronx Zoo for medical treatment and rehabilitation.

City officials said the gator appeared lethargic and possibly cold shocked. It was likely dumped as an unwanted pet, they said. Releasing animals in city parks is illegal. Police are investigating.

For years, New Yorkers have pondered the myth that alligators roam the city’s sewer system, even celebrating Alligators in the Sewers Day as an unofficial February holiday.

Sightings like Sunday’s help keep the urban legend alive, but experts throw cold water on the sewer theory. Alligators aren’t suited to the sewer system’s frigid, toxic environment, they say.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adela’s Country Eatery serves up noodles featuring locally grown products
The no. 5 eatery on Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat is right in our own backyard
Collision between two mopeds in Waipahu leaves 1 man dead and 1 in serious condition
Honolulu police investigating collision between 2 mopeds that left man dead
Major General Roy Macaraeg of Honolulu is the highest ranking Filipino citizen soldier in the...
Meet the highest ranking Filipino general officer in the National Guard. He’s from Hawaii.
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
Sara Yara was killed in a hit-and-run as she walked to school this week.
Suspect in hit-and-run that killed teen had 164 traffic violations dating back 3 decades, records show

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
The family of hazing victim Stone Foltz settles a lawsuit against Bowling Green University
Hazed and Excused: Colleges and universities rarely expel fraternities, sororities for hazing violations
Earthquake damage is seen near Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
Another powerful earthquake hits Turkey
Georgie has been living with its mouth taped since December.
Alligator living with tape around its mouth freed and relocated
Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says