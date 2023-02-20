Tributes
Child seriously injured after being attacked by 4 dogs, police say

Police say the 8-year-old victim was attacked by four American bulldogs at a family member’s house. (WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:06 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A child in Kentucky was left with serious injuries after authorities said he was attacked by a group of dogs.

According to the Frankfort Police Department, the mauling happened on Saturday at a home in Frankfort.

Police said the 8-year-old victim was attacked by four American bulldogs at a family member’s house.

All four of the dogs are now in quarantine at the Franklin County Humane Society.

The investigation is reportedly ongoing and charges are expected to be filed.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

