Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Arrest made in killing of Catholic bishop in California

FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at the Fall General Assembly meeting of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, on Nov. 17, 2021, in Baltimore. O'Connell was found dead in Hacienda Heights, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, of a gunshot wound, according to the Los Angeles Times.(Source: AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ and DAMIAN DOVARGANES Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:45 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in the killing of a Catholic bishop who was fatally shot over the weekend in Southern California, authorities said Monday.

The person was arrested in the killing of Bishop David O’Connell, who was found in his home with a gunshot wound and declared dead at the scene, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputy Lizette Falcon said. Falcon said details would be provided at a news conference at noon Pacific time.

O’Connell, 69, was killed just blocks from the St. John Vianney Catholic Church, part of his archdiocese, in Hacienda Heights, an unincorporated community about 20 miles (30 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

O’Connell was found around 1 p.m. Saturday with a gunshot wound. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area on a report of a medical emergency. Authorities have not said whether the bishop was targeted or if his religion might have been a factor.

O’Connell had been a priest for 45 years and was a native of Ireland, according to Angelus News, the news outlet of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, the nation’s largest. In 2015, Pope Francis named him one of several auxiliary bishops of the archdiocese.

O’Connell worked in South Los Angeles for years and focused on gang intervention, Angelus News reported. He later sought to broker peace between residents and law enforcement following the violent 1992 uprising after a jury acquitted four white LA police officers in the beating of Rodney King, a Black man.

Nearly two decades later, O’Connell brought the San Gabriel Valley community together to rebuild a mission there after an arson attack and in recent years spearheaded Catholic efforts in the region to work with immigrant children and families from Central America.

Masses at churches across the region were dedicated to O’Connell on Sunday. Neighbors and parishioners left flowers and candles and prayed the rosary next to police tape in Hacienda Heights. About 50 people prayed and sang in a vigil Sunday afternoon near part of the neighborhood surrounded by crime scene tape.

The Diocese of Cork and Ross in Ireland, where O’Connell was born, was shocked by the priest’s death. Bishop Fintan Gavin said in a statement that O’Connell “has always maintained his connection with family and friends in Cork” through frequent visits back to Ireland.

The violence was the latest to rock religious leaders in Los Angeles. Two Jewish men were shot and wounded last week by a gunman who authorities said targeted them for their faith. Suspect Jaime Tran has been charged with federal hate crimes.

___ Rodriguez reported from San Francisco. Associated Press writer Stefanie Dazio in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adela’s Country Eatery serves up noodles featuring locally grown products
The no. 5 eatery on Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat is right in our own backyard
Collision between two mopeds in Waipahu leaves 1 man dead and 1 in serious condition
Honolulu police investigating collision between 2 mopeds that left man dead
Major General Roy Macaraeg of Honolulu is the highest ranking Filipino citizen soldier in the...
Meet the highest ranking Filipino general officer in the National Guard. He’s from Hawaii.
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
Sara Yara was killed in a hit-and-run as she walked to school this week.
Suspect in hit-and-run that killed teen had 164 traffic violations dating back 3 decades, records show

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
39th annual Great Aloha Run kicks off in-person for the first time since the pandemic.
Running for charity: Thousands hit the pavement for the 39th annual Great Aloha Run
‘Debt avalanche’ method effective for those with multiple creditors
Earthquake damage is seen near Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
New earthquake causes further devastation in Turkey, Syria
An crash prompted a complete shutdown of the H-3 Freeway in both directions during the...
Pedestrian, 46, hospitalized in critical condition following crash on H-3 Freeway