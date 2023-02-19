Tributes
UH men’s basketball gets out of Long Beach State with a 70-67 win

Hawaii Basketball
Hawaii Basketball(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:03 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team got a close, 70-67 win over Long Beach State on Saturday night.

The Rainbow Warriors elevated to 19-8 on the season and 10-5 in the Big West Conference.

UH led by 13 points with less than five minutes left in the contest before the Beach would go on a 12-0 run to make it a one point game.

Kamaka Hepa sunk two key free throws to give the ‘Bows back the lead and with about one second left, a last ditch effort three-point attempt by LBSU’s Jadon Jones is rimmed out at the buzzer — Hawaii wins.

Hepa had a team-high 19 points while Bernardo da Silva added 17 of his own.

The ‘Bows stay on the road for a Monday matchup against Cal State Bakersfield.

