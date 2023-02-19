Tribute to Fallen Soldiers will be honoring Hawaii’s fallen soldiers all week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tribute to Fallen Soldiers NW, an Oregon based non-profit organization, will be honoring some of Hawaii’s fallen service members in Honolulu all week long.

The week of Honor Ceremonies for 21 of Hawaii’s fallen service members will begin on Sunday, Feb. 19th, and end the following Sunday, Feb. 26th.

Each of these Honor Visits are scheduled at a variety of locations chosen specifically by each family to include the Punchbowl National Cemetery, the USS Missouri, Kaimuki High School, and the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery.

At each Honor Visit they present each family with a Memorial Plaque of Distinguished Service and a Memorial Portrait to graciously acknowledge the service member’s sacrifice.

Festivities include:

Motorcycle ride procession — beginning at 2:00 PM on Feb. 19, The entire ride procession and Memorial Torch will depart the Twin Fin Hotel and travel to Ala Moana Park. Once at the Ala Moana Park, the Ride Procession will then turn back and travel down Kalakaua Avenue in a parade through Waikiki back to the Twin Fin Hotel.

Lighting of the Fallen Soldiers Memorial Flame — After the parade, the ride procession will return to the Twin Fin Hotel to begin the Opening Ceremony at 3:00 PM. The Opening Ceremony will take place on the Pool Deck level of the hotel and include the official lighting of the Fallen Soldiers Memorial Flame. The torch will remain lit through the duration of their visit, eventually being extinguished on Feb. 26th.

Punchbowl National Cemetery — A wreath laying ceremony will be held at Punchbowl cemetery on Feb. 22 at 10:30 AM at the Lady Columbia Statue.

USS Arizona Memorial — A wreath laying ceremony will be held at the USS Arizona on Feb. 25 at 3:45 PM.

The entire schedule for the next few days is listed here:

Tribute to Fallen Soldiers NW, a Eugene, Oregon based non-profit organization, is excited and privileged to announce we'll be spending a full week on the Island of Oahu later this month to honor a total of 21 of Hawaii's fallen service members. (Tribute to Fallen Soldiers NW)

