Tense moments: Good Samaritan helps rescue lost dog on freeway

It was a tense and dangerous situation on a California highway as a stray dog ran among speeding cars. (Source: KCAL, KCBS)
By Jasmine Viel
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 2:29 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - A dramatic dog rescue unfolded on a busy freeway in Southern California on Friday.

And a nurse was among the good Samaritans who stopped to save the puppy.

Amber Streid said the dog jumped right into her car.

“A couple in a truck started clapping, and some guy in a white van started clapping. Everybody was just happy that someone was able to get the dog,” Streid said.

Maybe the dog sensed she was a dog lover, as Streid already has several rescue animals of her own.

The nurse said she also noticed right away the lost pup had suffered injuries to its paws.

“She went right to my feet, and got blood all over,” Streid said.

Streid and her father said they called their mobile veterinarian, Joan Winter, to stop by and check out the dog.

“She’s lucky to be alive, but doesn’t look worse for the wear,” Winter said. “I do think she has an owner, as she looks pretty well fed. She’s somebody’s pet.”

Winter said she scanned the dog for a microchip, but didn’t find one.

According to Streid, she is hoping the dog can be reunited with its owner, but she is happy to help care for the animal.

Winter said dog owners are legally responsible for any damage done to a car if a dog gets loose and gets hit.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

