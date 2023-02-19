Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Record-breaking dinosaur footprint found off UK coast

A record-breaking dinosaur footprint was discovered on the UK coast.
A record-breaking dinosaur footprint was discovered on the UK coast.(Marie Woods and James McKay at the University of Manchester via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:37 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A different type of big foot has been found in the United Kingdom.

In an area called the Dinosaur Coast, a Megalosaurus footprint was discovered.

The footprint measures a meter long and is the largest of its kind. The three-toed footprint is also one of only six to be found in the area.

Archeologist Marie Woods, who made the discovery, says she can no longer tell people “archaeologists don’t do dinosaurs.”

Traditionally, geologists and paleontologists focus on dinosaur fragments. As a rule, archaeologists study ancient human artifacts.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiare Taetuna, 32, died after she was struck by a townbound car on the Likelike Highway on...
‘Just shocked’: Loved ones remember mom of 4 killed in Valentine’s Day crash
Sara Yara was killed in a hit-and-run as she walked to school this week.
Suspect in hit-and-run that killed teen had 164 traffic violations dating back 3 decades, records show
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
When it rains, it pours. Big rain is headed our way in the form of a large band of deep...
Hawaii Island under flood watch as rain continues
29-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash on Kamehameha Highway
Police: Driver killed in single-car crash in Windward Oahu was not wearing seatbelt

Latest News

Former US President Jimmy Carter to begin receiving home hospice care in Plains, Ga.
Former President Carter receives hospice care
The death of an auxiliary bishop with the Archdiocese of Los Angeles in Hacienda Heights is...
Detectives treating Los Angeles bishop's death as homicide
Classes will resume Monday at Michigan State University, a week after a mass shooting left 3...
Michigan State University presser on classes resuming Monday
Hunter Chase Nance
Deputies: Woman escaped from man who kidnapped her to kill her ‘for the thrill’
Adela’s Country Eatery serves up noodles featuring locally grown products
Did you know the #5 restaurant on Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat is located in Kaneohe?