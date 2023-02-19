Rainbow Warriors volleyball stays unbeaten, sweeps Concordia in second match

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The reigning National Champion University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team wrapped up their series with Concordia University Irvine with a three-set sweep on Friday night.

The ‘Bows downed the Golden Eagles 25-20, 25-19, 25-19 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

UH improves to 11-0 on the 2023 season while extending their overall winning streak to 20 which dates back to last season.

Spyros Chakas notched a match-high 14 kills coupled with Farrington alumni Eleu Choy’s 11 digs at libero and Brett Sheward — still in at setter in place of Jakob Thelle — who had a match-high in assists with 36.

The Rainbow Warriors stay in Manoa for a two-match series against Long Island University.

