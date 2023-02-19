Tributes
Interview: HPD Sgt. Chris Kim on CrimeStoppers

Sgt. Chris Kim joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the organization and its impact.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:31 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For over 40 years, Honolulu CrimeStoppers has been helping police and the community reduce crime.

Make an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Call (808) 961-8300 island wide.

