Inside Adela’s Country Eatery on Oahu: #5 on Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat

For nearly four years, a takeout eatery in Kaneohe has been sourcing local produce like ʻulu and kalo from small farmers to make colorful noodles and dishes.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:02 AM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For nearly four years, Adela’s Country Eatery, a takeout eatery in Kaneohe, has been sourcing local produce such as ‘ulu (breadfruit), ube (sweet potato), malunggay (moringa), avocado and kalo (taro) from small farmers to make colorful noodles and custom dishes.

That innovative, sustainable concept earned it high ratings from foodies from across the world. And this year, it ranks 5th in Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat.

Adela’s manager Carol Hirose took HNN’s Annalisa Burgos inside the kitchen for a special look.

“We use what happens to be in the neighborhood. The local farmers they come, like aunties and uncles, they bring it,” Carol said. “We buy produce from them.”

Adela’s also dries and packages their noodles so you can buy them at the shop at 45-1151 Kamehameha Highway in Kaneohe, and make your own dishes at home. Skip the line by ordering ahead at (808) 236-2366.

