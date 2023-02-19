Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

High-rise fire kills 1, displaces 400 residents in DC suburb

In this photo provided by Montgomery County (Maryland) Fire & Rescue Service, firefighters...
In this photo provided by Montgomery County (Maryland) Fire & Rescue Service, firefighters respond to a fire at a high-rise apartment building, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Silver Springs, Md.(Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:02 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — One person died and one is in critical condition after a fire early Saturday at a high-rise apartment building in a suburb of Washington, D.C., the Washington Post and other local media reported.

The fire in downtown Silver Spring sent more than a dozen other people, including three firefighters, to the hospital and displaced more than 400 residents, the Post reported.

Officials told the newspaper that the fire was reported in an apartment on the seventh floor of Arrive, a 15-story building, and estimated the damage at $2 million.

Vic Washington, who lives on the third floor, told the Post that he heard two explosions around 6 a.m.

“It definitely startled me,” he said. “The alarms were going off. It was very traumatic.”

Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott E. Goldstein said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Godstein added that officials are aware of reports of loud booms and that they believe they could be related to aerosol cans that were in the apartment. He said the fire was contained to an apartment on the seventh floor.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in hit-and-run that left 16-year-old dead has turned himself into police
Suspect in hit-and-run that killed 16-year-old released pending investigation
When it rains, it pours. Big rain is headed our way in the form of a large band of deep...
Hawaii Island remains under flash flood warning as heavy rains continue
Hokuokalani Patoc, Jr.
Suspect accused of brutally attacking officer, stealing his police vehicle is charged
Sara Yara was killed in a hit-and-run as she walked to school this week.
Suspect in hit-and-run that killed teen had 164 traffic violations dating back 3 decades, records show
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

‘Just shocked’: Loved ones remember mom of 4 killed in Valentine’s Day crash
‘Just shocked’: Loved ones remember mom of 4 killed in Valentine’s Day crash
This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says a test launch of a...
North Korea confirms ICBM test, warns of more powerful steps
Philadelphia police officers investigate the fatal shooting of a Temple University police...
Temple University police officer fatally shot during chase
Miltary veteran Ken Hughley and his daughter Kyra give us a taste of Arkansas, Mississippi and...
Hughley’s Southern Cuisine serves up 4 generations of soul food recipes