Hawaiian Humane Society hosting weekly hiring fairs to fill open positions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaiian Humane Society is looking to fill positions before opening a new location in West Oahu this spring.

Every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m., they’re hosting hiring fairs at both the new location in Ewa Beach and the current Mōʻiliʻili campus.

Available positions include:

Admissions Representative

Adoptions Representative

Animal Caregiver

Facilities Assistant

Field Services Officer

Foster Care Assistant

Human Resources Coordinator

Humane Investigator

Veterinary Services Assistant

Candidate requirements:

Must be over the age of 18.

At least one day of weekend availability.

Must have a high school diploma or equivalent.

Previous professional animal handling experience is preferred but not required.

Must be able to perform physically rigorous work, stand for long periods of time, and be able to lift up to 50 lbs. with or without reasonable accommodation.

Must have no limitations to prevent handling or working with animals.

Must have compassion and concern for both animals and people.

“If you have a love for animals, we are calling out for you to come out and join our team,” said Brandy Shimabukuro, communications manager for the Hawaiian Humane Society.

“It’s deeply fulfilling to work with animals on a regular basis and to work within our communities,” said Shimabukuro.

To apply, click here.

