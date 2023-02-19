Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaiian Humane Society hosting weekly hiring fairs to fill open positions

In response to a surge in animals at their facility, the Hawaiian Humane Society is seeking...
In response to a surge in animals at their facility, the Hawaiian Humane Society is seeking those interested in temporarily hosting a foster dog.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:12 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaiian Humane Society is looking to fill positions before opening a new location in West Oahu this spring.

Every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m., they’re hosting hiring fairs at both the new location in Ewa Beach and the current Mōʻiliʻili campus.

Available positions include:

  • Admissions Representative
  • Adoptions Representative
  • Animal Caregiver
  • Facilities Assistant
  • Field Services Officer
  • Foster Care Assistant
  • Human Resources Coordinator
  • Humane Investigator
  • Veterinary Services Assistant

Candidate requirements:

  • Must be over the age of 18.
  • At least one day of weekend availability.
  • Must have a high school diploma or equivalent.
  • Previous professional animal handling experience is preferred but not required.
  • Must be able to perform physically rigorous work, stand for long periods of time, and be able to lift up to 50 lbs. with or without reasonable accommodation.
  • Must have no limitations to prevent handling or working with animals.
  • Must have compassion and concern for both animals and people.

“If you have a love for animals, we are calling out for you to come out and join our team,” said Brandy Shimabukuro, communications manager for the Hawaiian Humane Society.

“It’s deeply fulfilling to work with animals on a regular basis and to work within our communities,” said Shimabukuro.

To apply, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiare Taetuna, 32, died after she was struck by a townbound car on the Likelike Highway on...
‘Just shocked’: Loved ones remember mom of 4 killed in Valentine’s Day crash
Sara Yara was killed in a hit-and-run as she walked to school this week.
Suspect in hit-and-run that killed teen had 164 traffic violations dating back 3 decades, records show
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
When it rains, it pours. Big rain is headed our way in the form of a large band of deep...
Hawaii Island under flood watch as rain continues
29-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash on Kamehameha Highway
Police: Driver killed in single-car crash in Windward Oahu was not wearing seatbelt

Latest News

Adela’s Country Eatery serves up noodles featuring locally grown products
Did you know the #5 restaurant on Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat is located in Kaneohe?
Major General Roy Macaraeg of Honolulu is the highest ranking Filipino citizen soldier in the...
Meet the highest ranking Filipino general officer in the National Guard. He’s from Hawaii.
For more than 40 years, volunteers at Crimestoppers have helped catch criminals thanks to the...
How CrimeStoppers uses a team of Hawaii volunteers to help police and reduce crime
When it rains, it pours. Big rain is headed our way in the form of a large band of deep...
Hawaii Island under flood watch as rain continues