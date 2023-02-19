Tributes
Hawaii women’s basketball drops heartbreaking loss to Long Beach State

Rainbow Wahine Basketball
Rainbow Wahine Basketball(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:08 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team dropped a heartbreaking loss to Long Beach State on Saturday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The ‘Bows fall to Big West Conference leader LBSU 48-47.

UH staying step for step with the league leaders with the Wahine trailing by just nine right before the half, but led by three going into the locker room.

Kallin Spiller put up a layup with 53 seconds left in the game, but that would be UH’s last score — the Beach come back final score 48-47.

UH’s Lily Wahinekapu had a career night 21 points while Spiller added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Hawaii stays at the Stan for a game against Cal State Bakersfield on Monday.

