Hawaii baseball falls to Wright State, 8-3 on Opening Night of 2023 season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii baseball team opened year two under head coach Rich Hill with an 8-3 loss to Wright State on Friday Night.

It was a slow night for the Rainbow Warriors in the damp conditions at Les Murakami Stadium. The Raiders hold UH’s offense to just seven hits as a team with three coming off of UH’s Jordan Donahue alone.

Harry Gustin got the start on the mound on Opening Night and is credited for the loss after allowing five hits, four runs and two walks with a strikeout in 3.2 innings of work.

Hawaii and WSU have three more meetings throughout the weekend at the Les.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.