Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaii baseball falls to Wright State, 8-3 on Opening Night of 2023 season

Hawaii Baseball
Hawaii Baseball(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:52 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii baseball team opened year two under head coach Rich Hill with an 8-3 loss to Wright State on Friday Night.

It was a slow night for the Rainbow Warriors in the damp conditions at Les Murakami Stadium. The Raiders hold UH’s offense to just seven hits as a team with three coming off of UH’s Jordan Donahue alone.

Harry Gustin got the start on the mound on Opening Night and is credited for the loss after allowing five hits, four runs and two walks with a strikeout in 3.2 innings of work.

Hawaii and WSU have three more meetings throughout the weekend at the Les.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiare Taetuna, 32, died after she was struck by a townbound car on the Likelike Highway on...
‘Just shocked’: Loved ones remember mom of 4 killed in Valentine’s Day crash
Sara Yara was killed in a hit-and-run as she walked to school this week.
Suspect in hit-and-run that killed teen had 164 traffic violations dating back 3 decades, records show
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
When it rains, it pours. Big rain is headed our way in the form of a large band of deep...
Hawaii Island under flood watch as rain continues
29-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash on Kamehameha Highway
Police: Driver killed in single-car crash in Windward Oahu was not wearing seatbelt

Latest News

Hawaii Volleyball
Rainbow Warriors volleyball stays unbeaten, sweeps Concordia in second match
Hawaii Volleyball
No. 1 Rainbow Warriors volleyball downs Concordia Irvine in four sets
Playing high school football has taught her a lot. One big lesson: How to be a role model
She spent two years as the kicker for the Raiders, in that span she’s made all 98 extra point...
'Iolani Kicker Allison Chang