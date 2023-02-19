FIRST ALERT WEATHER: FLOOD WATCH in effect for Hawaii Island only; may get some morning heavy rain

Tributes
First Alert Weather: A FLOOD WATCH in effect for Hawaii Island only, until 12noon today. Rainfall rates are decreasing statewide, but Hawaii Island may have thunderstorms and heavy rain thru this morning. Although we will see some improvement in conditions today and tomorrow, another Kona low may bring possible thunderstorm weather on Tuesday. Winter Storm Warning still in effect for the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa which may move to advisory level at noon. Trade wind weather will help to push the wet weather away from the islands starting on Thursday.(weather)
By Billy V
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:19 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A FLOOD WATCH in effect for HAWAII ISLAND ONLY, till noon today. There is the possibility of some heavy rainfall over the southeast portion of Hawaii Island this morning with improving conditions into the afternoon and tomorrow.

Summary: Today through Tuesday, we should see a transition to decreasing showers into Monday. A tropical moisture plume will remain near the islands keeping layered clouds and deeper moisture over the region. A high pressure ridge will build slowly into the region from the northeast, bringing trade winds back to the eastern islands and pushing the tropical moisture plume slowly westward from tonight into Monday morning. Expect breezy to windy trade winds over Maui and the Big Island for the first half of next week with passing showers favoring windward and mountain areas. Meanwhile, northwest of the islands, a cut off low will begin to move into the region pulling the tropical moisture plume northward into Kauai and possibly Oahu from Monday night into Wednesday. Expect increasing shower activity during this time period over the western islands with more stable trade wind weather conditions favoring the central and eastern islands in Maui and Hawaii Counties.

Wednesday through Friday, the longer term forecast continues to trend towards a more stable breezy to windy trade wind pattern statewide from Wednesday onward. A narrow upper level trough will develop over the region, producing enough lift for enhanced windward and mountain showers, especially along the eastern slopes of Maui and the Big Island. Therefore, periods of passing showers in strong trade winds are favored over windward and mountain areas. Wind speeds may grow strong enough to exceed wind advisory thresholds for some areas during this time period.

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough for the next week due to persistent strong east to southeast winds over and upstream of the islands. East shore surf will likely build back to advisory levels Monday night through late in the week. A series of small northwest swells will keep some small and well below normal surf in place along north and west facing shores through late this week. South shore surf will remain minimal for the foreseeable future.

Flood Watch through this afternoon for the Big Island.

Winter Storm Warning until noon HST today for Big Island Summits.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Thursday for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

