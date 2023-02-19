FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flood threat continues for islands of Maui, Hawaii into Sunday

An upper level low pressure system to the south of the islands will continue to pull up deep tropical moisture, especially over the islands of Maui and Hawaii, where a flood watch has been extended until 6 p.m. Sunday.

The flood watch has been canceled for the rest of the islands, although moderate to heavy rainfall will still be possible statewide. However, Maui and Hawaii Island have the highest near-term flood threat because of extremely saturated ground from several inches of rainfall over the past few days.

The upper low is expected to weaken Sunday. The forecast models call for easterly trades to return, which will push the plume of moisture over the smaller islands Monday into early Tuesday.

First Alert: Don’t put the umbrellas away just yet. Another kona low is expected to drop down to an area west of the state, bringing yet another round of wet and unstable weather, this time for the western islands of Niihau, Kauai and Oahu. A flood watch may be issued for those islands for the period from late Monday into Wednesday.

In surf, the high surf advisory for east-facing shores has been canceled, but another advisory be issued Tuesday as trade winds are expected to strengthen, bringing more rough elevated surf.

A small, long-period northwest swell will bring some waves to exposed north and west shores, but it will still be below the seasonal average. Surf won’t get much bigger for the coming week into the next weekend.

For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted for most coastal waters due to high winds and seas.

