Dignitaries, entertainers gather to celebrate life and legacy of Danny Kaleikini

Dozens of people gathered at Kawaiaha'o Church Saturday morning to celebrate the life and legacy of Danny Kaleikini.
Dozens of people gathered at Kawaiaha’o Church Saturday morning to celebrate the life and legacy of Danny Kaleikini.(Hawaii News Now)
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:37 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones, entertainers and dignitaries gathered on Saturday to honor the ambassador of aloha himself — Danny Kaleikini.

A celebration of life for the legendary entertainer was held at Kawaiaha’o Church. Kaleikini died last month at 85 years old.

It was a service filled with an outpouring of aloha and music.

“This gathering, it brought us all together to celebrate his life in Danny Kaleikini fashion,” said his grandson, Nicholas Kaleikini.

Many local entertainers performed for the legendary musician, including Melvin Leed and Henry Kapono, who remembered meeting Kaleikini when he was just 10 years old.

“I was in awe because he had so much presence, you know, and he was so welcoming and joyful,” said Kapono. “And I went, wow, man, this guy is cool, you know and as I got to know him, he was more than cool. You know? He does everything, everything and more.”

Gov. Josh Green and Mayor Rick Blangiardi attended the service as well as former Gov. John Waihe’e.

“So today, mahalo ke Akua for blessing us with such a person,” said Waihe’e during the service. “Mahalo, ohana for sharing him with us.”

Waihe’e is the very one who officially named Kaleikini the ambassador of aloha.

“I mean, he sought a path in the whole idea of aloha you know, like, in the long way, but he was much more than that,” said Waihe’e. “He was a personification of the position.”

