Collision between two mopeds in Waipahu leaves 1 man dead and 1 in serious condition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a fatal crash between two mopeds in Waipahu late Saturday.

Officials say the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of Farrington Highway and Paiwa street.

Honolulu Police Department said a 28-year-old male moped rider was speeding westbound on Farrington Highway and collided with a 34-year-old male moped rider who was making a right turn at Paiwa Street.

As a result of the collision, officials say both moped riders were ejected onto the roadway and were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Later at the hospital, the 28-year-old adult male succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, said officials.

Officials say the 34-year-old male was upgraded to serious condition.

At this time, Honolulu police say speed appears to be a factor in this collision.

And that it is unknown if drugs or alcohol are factors in this collision.

This is the 10th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, compared to eight during the same time in 2022.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.