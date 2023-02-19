BaseBows gets Saturday sweep over Wright State in doubleheader

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii baseball team bounced back against Wright State on Saturday with a sweep of their doubleheader at Les Murakami Stadium.

UH took game one with a final score of 5-4 with Hawaii having the 3-1 lead in the sixth inning, but a three-run homer from WSU’s Gehrig Anglin gave them the lead.

Hawaii’s Jacob Igawa’s single up the middle in the seventh inning scored Stone Miyao and took the game to extra innings — game one of the DH as scheduled to be seven innings.

Jared Quandt would have the last word in game one, a walk off double in the bottom of the eighth secured the first victory.

In the second game, the BaseBows dominated the Raiders 12-2 thanks to Baldwin Alum Ben Zeigler-Namoa who went three-for-three at the plate with two doubles and a home run — Quandt added a home run of his own in this game.

UH’s Tai Atkins got the win on the mound for game one after pitching a scoreless first inning. In game two, Harrison Bodendorf earned the win in relief with 2.1 scoreless innings.

The longest on the mound on Saturday was Randy Abshier after pitching 3.1 innings in game one.

Hawaii looks to get the series win over Wright State on Sunday.

