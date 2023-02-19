Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

29-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Windward Oahu

29-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash on Kamehameha Highway
29-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash on Kamehameha Highway(MGN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 2:23 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 29-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle crash on the Kamehameha Highway on Friday.

The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. on Kamehameha Highway in the Kualoa area.

Officials said the man was traveling northbound on Kamehameha Highway, veering right off the roadway, and colliding into a rock retaining wall.

According to authorities, he was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities said the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

At this time, it is unknown whether speed, drugs, or alcohol are contributing factors in this collision, said officials.

This is the 9th Traffic Fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 7 during the same time in 2022

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in hit-and-run that left 16-year-old dead has turned himself into police
Suspect in hit-and-run that killed 16-year-old released pending investigation
When it rains, it pours. Big rain is headed our way in the form of a large band of deep...
Flash flood warning remains up for Kauai, Hawaii island as drenching showers move over the islands
Hokuokalani Patoc, Jr.
Suspect accused of brutally attacking officer, stealing his police vehicle is charged
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
Sara Yara was killed in a hit-and-run as she walked to school this week.
Suspect in hit-and-run that killed teen had 164 traffic violations dating back 3 decades, records show

Latest News

‘Just shocked’: Loved ones remember mom of 4 killed in Valentine’s Day crash
‘Just shocked’: Loved ones remember mom of 4 killed in Valentine’s Day crash
When it rains, it pours. Big rain is headed our way in the form of a large band of deep...
Flash flood warning remains up for Kauai, Hawaii island as drenching showers move over the islands
File Image
Hawaii County firefighters rescue person trapped in car after driving through flood water on Hawaii Island
Annalisa Tries: Cooking soul food at Hughley’s Southern Cuisine in Honolulu
Annalisa Tries: Cooking soul food at Hughley’s Southern Cuisine in Honolulu