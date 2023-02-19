29-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Windward Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 29-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle crash on the Kamehameha Highway on Friday.

The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. on Kamehameha Highway in the Kualoa area.

Officials said the man was traveling northbound on Kamehameha Highway, veering right off the roadway, and colliding into a rock retaining wall.

According to authorities, he was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities said the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

At this time, it is unknown whether speed, drugs, or alcohol are contributing factors in this collision, said officials.

This is the 9th Traffic Fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 7 during the same time in 2022

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.