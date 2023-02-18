Suspect accused of brutally attacking officer, stealing his police vehicle is charged
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:32 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 39-year-old suspect accused of brutally attacking a police officer in Laie on Thursday morning and stealing his HPD vehicle has been charged with first-degree attempted murder and other counts.
Bail for Hokuokalani Patoc, Jr. has been set at $1 million.
Patoc was arrested about 7 a.m. following an hours-long pursuit.
The officer targeted in the attack ― Cpl. Nakia Newton ― sustained critical injuries to his head in the incident.
The weapon the suspect used was apparently a crowbar or something similar.
