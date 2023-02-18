Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Police: Kyle Jacobs, country singer Kellie Pickler’s husband, found dead in home

Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on...
Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Sanford Myers/Invision/AP)(Sanford Myers | Sanford Myers/Invision/AP)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:19 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kyle Jacobs, American country musician and Kellie Pickler’s husband, died from an apparent suicide in a home on Friday afternoon, according to police.

WSMV reports officers responded to the home and found the 49-year-old dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office.

Metropolitan Nashville Police said Jacobs’s death is being investigated as an apparent suicide.

Pickler reported that she awoke Friday afternoon, did not see her husband and began looking for him. Police said when Pickler and her personal assistant were not able to open the door to the bedroom/office, the assistant called 911.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in hit-and-run that left 16-year-old dead has turned himself into police
Suspect in hit-and-run that killed 16-year-old released pending investigation
A 39-year-old suspect is in custody after he allegedly attacked an officer in Laie and then...
Suspect leads HPD on hours-long pursuit after allegedly attacking officer, stealing his police vehicle
Grieving mother of teen killed on walk to school pleads with hit-and-run driver to come...
Grieving mother of teen killed on walk to school pleads with hit-and-run driver to come forward
Kody Gardner
Manhunt underway for Kauai man accused of killing his father during argument
Little Village Noodle House
Beloved Chinatown restaurant serves up last meal after more than 20 years

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Donald Trump to visit East Palestine, Ohio, after toxic train derailment, son says
A 12-year-old boy collapsed and died during football practice in New Jersey.
Boy, 12, collapses and dies during football practice
Authorities say customers acted quickly when a man walked into a bar armed with a gun.
Customers take down man entering bar with shotgun, sheriff’s office says
After a wastewater spill dried up, it left a gray crust on the ground in an Ewa Beach...
After a huge sewage spill in his neighborhood, this homeowner is dealing with a stinky mess