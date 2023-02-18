Tributes
‘Just shocked’: Loved ones remember mom of 4 killed in Valentine’s Day crash

Friends say a cascade of tragedies led up to Tiare Taetuna’s death on the Likelike Highway on Valentine’s Day.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 1:39 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends say a cascade of tragedies led up to Tiare Taetuna’s death on the Likelike Highway on Valentine’s Day.

The 32-year-old mother of four was waiting for a friend to pick her up near the Burmeister Overpass when she was struck by a townbound car.

“She said that she was going to get a ride from somebody else and that they were going to pick her up there at the tunnel,” said friend Jessica Edwards.

“The boys are really devastated. The younger two, I think they’re in shock.”

Edwards described Taetuna as a caring mother who was always there for people in need.

“She would go and feed the homeless encampments at Sand Island regularly,” Edwards said.

It’s been a rough two years for the family.

Along with Taetuna’s death, her sons have had to cope with the death of their 15-month-old sister from COVID in September 2021. The little girl’s death also shook their mother.

“All of us are just shocked. We have to dig for the answers on what happened,” said Edwards.

Her services are planned for March 9.

Friends have established a GoFundMe account for the family here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

