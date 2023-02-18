Tributes
Hundreds to gather for celebration of life to honor Danny Kaleikini

Hundreds are expected to gather at Kawaiahao Church on Saturday to remember the life and legacy of legendary entertainer and “ambassador of aloha” Danny Kaleikini.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:40 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds are expected to gather at Kawaiahao Church on Saturday to remember the life and legacy of legendary entertainer and “ambassador of aloha” Danny Kaleikini.

The service is set to begin about 10 a.m., following a visitation.

Danny Kaleikini, legendary musician and ‘ambassador of aloha,’ dies at 85

HNN will be streaming the service across its digital platforms.

Kaleikini died last month at 85. He was a beloved singer, musician, recording artist, and actor.

As a tribute, Gov. Josh Green has ordered the U.S and Hawaii State flag be flown at half-staff at all state facilities.

This story will be updated.

