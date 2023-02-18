Hundreds to gather for celebration of life to honor Danny Kaleikini

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds are expected to gather at Kawaiahao Church on Saturday to remember the life and legacy of legendary entertainer and “ambassador of aloha” Danny Kaleikini.

The service is set to begin about 10 a.m., following a visitation.

HNN will be streaming the service across its digital platforms.

Kaleikini died last month at 85. He was a beloved singer, musician, recording artist, and actor.

As a tribute, Gov. Josh Green has ordered the U.S and Hawaii State flag be flown at half-staff at all state facilities.

This story will be updated.

