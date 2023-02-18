Hughley’s Southern Cuisine serves up four generations of soul food recipes on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - To celebrate Black History Month, HNN visited a black family owned business in Aiea, Hughley’s Southern Cuisine, that’s been serving authentic Southern food for a decade. Military veteran Ken Hughley and his daughter Kyra give us a taste of Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama.

“I think that Black History Month is a time where you can really see how much influence black people have had on everybody. It’s also doesn’t hurt to learn about other people and their culture and their history,” Kyra Hughley said.

The father-daughter duo describe the food as “recipes. grandma’s way,” especially their signature cornbread, which is made with flour, sugar, corn mill, eggs, butter, milk, salt, baking powder.. and of course love. “Just mixing all the ingredients together, sifting them, let it sit and bake it off,” Ken Hughley said.

When asked how the restaurant has been able to thrive for 10 years and survive the pandemic, Kyra Hughley said: “I definitely think hard work. being adaptable. That was something that nobody was expecting, of course, and we kind of just made the adjustments where we needed to be. And we had the right people helping my family is so amazing. And so I think that’s mostly why we’re still here.”

“There’s some blessing contributed to nothing that I did. Only God is faithful to his promise. I’ve always wanted to have a restaurant as a kid. Always would always watch my grandmother. And so to be able to follow the dreams for that man is just amazing. And for it to be 10 years. Wow. Awesome. Very thankful,” Ken Hughley said.

“Since the pandemic we’ve had to kind of shift a little bit. Previously, we were just using center cut pork chops. Now you have to pretty much use whatever they have. So today we have some assorted pork chops. We’re going to fry those in our flour and how seasoning. And we normally cook them about five minutes. Sometimes the thickness requires you to cook them a little longer or a little less. But this is my favorite. So fryers about about 350 So we give it a little dredging cycle excess off, and we’re good to go,” said Ken Hughley, as he whips up his classic fried pork chops.

“Food costs is the biggest enemy of any restaurant? You hate to raise prices, but unfortunately, sometimes you have to just because the price has been passed on to us,” Ken Hughley said. “I think right now we’re probably at about 17% price increase. And I think that’s pretty much, maybe half of what we’ve seen. With some of our supplies and supplies really have increased significantly, we’re probably about 70 to 80% of our menu is fried. We use a creamy oil. Prior to the pandemic, it was like $17 to $19. Now it’s $47.”

Hughley’s is hosting a Black History Month karaoke night on Feb 18 at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $8, and $5 with military ID. Dine-in service is 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

