Hawaii County firefighters rescue person trapped in car after driving through flood water on Hawaii Island

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 1:45 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAHALA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A person on Hawaii Island is recovering from a terrifying incident when their vehicle got stuck in flood water, leaving them trapped inside early Saturday morning.

Hawaii Fire Department authorities responded to a vehicle stuck in flood water near Wood Valley in the Ka’u district.

HFD arrived on the scene around 5 a.m.

According to authorities, the driver drove past barriers and attempted to cross a fast-moving river. The vehicle became disabled and was halfway submerged in the middle of the river by the time the authorities arrived on the scene.

Officials say the driver, the lone occupant, was rescued from vehicle and brought safely out of the hazard without injuries.

Hawaii Fire Department reminds all motorists to please monitor conditions and comply with all warnings and road closures.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

