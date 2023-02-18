As heavy rains continue, officials urge residents to be aware of rockfall threat

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rockfalls remain a significant concern across Oahu, especially as heavy rains continue.

On Thursday night, sheriffs deputies went door to door in Palolo Valley, urging residents to leave until a strong storm passes.

The concern: Heavy rains dislodging boulders on the slopes above.

Department of Defense Hawaii Adjutant General Ken Hara, director of Hawaii Emergency Management, told residents in a letter that the hillside is a “potentially active rockfall hazard.”

An inspection conducted by a rockfall mitigation contractor for the state’s Department of Transportation found that with the threat of rainfall and potential flooding, there is a continuing hazard of rockfall.

After boulders smash into homes, questions about who’s responsible linger

The street where residents were alerted is the same one where a large boulder crashed into a home last month, narrowly missing a woman. About a week after that incident, another giant rock crashed into an Aiea home.

HIEMA Administrator James Barros said rockfalls are an islandwide hazard.

He’s urging homeowners to remain vigilant.

“They do an assessment of what they have out there and what’s behind them, what’s in their backyards,” said Barros. “So, we don’t have specific areas that are concerning right now but we’re worried about the whole island.”

Barros said residents should work with neighbors on assessments, especially those who live along slopes.

Rockfall on key North Shore highway highlight growing concern for high-risk roads

The state Transportation Department’s no. 1 spot for rockslide hazards is along Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay, which is where rocks came down in early February.

HIEMA said its working with the counties to gather information about any other potential hazards.

