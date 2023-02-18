Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Gas station shooting injures 9 juveniles in Georgia

Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia, that left nine juveniles...
Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia, that left nine juveniles injured.(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By Jessie Gibson and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:20 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - Nine juveniles were injured in a late-night shooting Friday at a gas station in Columbus Georgia.

According to the Columbus Police Department, a unit was dispatched at about 10:11 p.m. to a Shell Gas Station in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered several gunshot victims and a large group of people. Authorities say nine victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at local hospitals.

Police said all of the victims are under the age of 18, with the youngest being a 5-year-old boy and the eldest a 17-year-old boy. The other victims include a 12-year-old boy, a 13-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and two 15-year-old boys. Two 13-year-old girls were also injured in the shooting.

Members of the Columbus Police Department’s Robbery and Assault Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

During a press conference Saturday afternoon, Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon said based on officers’ preliminary investigation, they believe an altercation took place at a party at a nearby residence that moved to the gas station and led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in hit-and-run that left 16-year-old dead has turned himself into police
Suspect in hit-and-run that killed 16-year-old released pending investigation
Flooding in Hawaii Island near Pahala
Heavy rains drench Hawaii Island as officials warn threat of flooding continues for other islands
Hokuokalani Patoc, Jr.
Suspect accused of brutally attacking officer, stealing his police vehicle is charged
Kody Gardner
Manhunt underway for Kauai man accused of killing his father during argument
A 39-year-old suspect is in custody after he allegedly attacked an officer in Laie and then...
Suspect leads HPD on hours-long pursuit after allegedly attacking officer, stealing his police vehicle

Latest News

‘Just shocked’: Loved ones remember mom of 4 killed in Valentine’s Day crash
‘Just shocked’: Loved ones remember mom of 4 killed in Valentine’s Day crash
West Virginia authorities say a baby has died after being swept away by floodwaters.
Infant found dead in car seat after vehicle swept away by floodwaters, authorities say
A small power outage at New York's JFK Airport caused big problems for travelers Friday. (WCBS)
Kennedy Airport fixes power outage that canceled flights
Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag