First Alert Weather: Heavy rains conintue for eastern side of Hawaii Island and portions of Maui overnight

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First Alert Weather: Niihau, Kauai and O’ahu will see some clearing today with the potential of another low bringing more tropical moisture from the south. Maui County and Hawaii Island will still received moderate to high amounts of rainfall throughout the day. With the soil already saturated, it will not take much rainfall to produce flooding conditions in those flood prone areas. Thus the Flood Advisory remains in effect until this afternoon.

Overview: Flood Advisory in effect for all Hawaiian Islands till this afternoon and a Flash Flood Warning for HAWAII ISLAND ONLY till 4:00am

Summary: The Kona low just west to southwest of the Hawaiian Islands is still producing a large band of deep, unstable tropical moisture will keep widespread rainfall, heavy at times, with developing thunderstorms across much of the state into Sunday. The low will slowly weaken from Sunday into Monday with decreasing rainfall trends as more stable trade winds begin to build in from the east. Another round of unstable showers may develop by Tuesday to Wednesday of next week as another low drops in west of the island chain. Breezy trade winds will herald a return to more stable conditions by next week Thursday.

Over the past 24 hours this unstable weather has produced widespread rainfall accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with a few locations mainly on Hawaii Island showing over 10 inches of total rainfall. A Flood Watch remains in effect due to continued heavy rainfall with already saturated soil conditions, elevating the threat for flash flooding statewide.

In the short term, a weakening upper level low will potentially reduce the rainfall impacts over the next 24 to 48 hours. The wind directions will also shift towards easterly trade winds over the eastern islands of Maui and the Big Island by Sunday as a high pressure ridge builds in from the northeast, decreasing rainfall trends for these islands. These more stable easterly trades appear to spread to the western islands, with a brief break in this wet weather pattern statewide from Monday into early Tuesday.

In the longer range forecast, the American (GFS) model shows another band of tropical moisture may drift northward into the state from Tuesday into Wednesday with a brief period of widespread shower activity. The European (12/12Z) model shows more trade winds in the forecast which will herald a more stable weather pattern for the Hawaiian Islands by late Thursday.

Flood Watch through Saturday afternoon for all Hawaiian Islands.

High Surf Advisory until 6 PM HST Saturday for east facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and the Big Island.

Winter Storm Warning until 6 PM HST Saturday for Big Island Summits.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Saturday for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

