Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Valentine’s Day chocolate sold at Target recalled due to possible undeclared allergen

The eight-ounce bags of Favorite Day-branded Valentine’s Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with...
The eight-ounce bags of Favorite Day-branded Valentine’s Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with Nonpareils are being voluntarily recalled because they may contain tree nuts which isn't noted on its packaging.(fda.gov via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:54 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Packs of chocolates sold at Target for Valentine’s Day are being recalled due to a possible allergy risk.

The FDA reported the eight-ounce bags of Favorite Day-branded Valentine’s Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with Nonpareils are being voluntarily recalled because they may contain tree nuts that aren’t noted on its packaging.

People who have allergies to tree nuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. Tree nuts include chestnuts, Brazil nuts, walnuts, hazelnuts, pecans, pine nuts, and cashews.

The products are packed in stand-up pouch bags with the lot number 33822 and best by date of Dec 7, 2023. Both of which are printed on the back of the bag underneath the UPC barcode.

Consumers can call Target guest relations for a refund.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in hit-and-run that left 16-year-old dead has turned himself into police
Suspect in hit-and-run that killed 16-year-old pedestrian turns himself into police
A 39-year-old suspect is in custody after he allegedly attacked an officer in Laie and then...
Suspect leads HPD on hours-long pursuit after allegedly attacking officer, stealing his police vehicle
Grieving mother of teen killed on walk to school pleads with hit-and-run driver to come...
Grieving mother of teen killed on walk to school pleads with hit-and-run driver to come forward
Kody Gardner
Manhunt underway for Kauai man accused of killing his father during argument
Little Village Noodle House
Beloved Chinatown restaurant serves up last meal after more than 20 years

Latest News

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Clinic to open near Ohio derailment as health worries linger
According to dispatch, one person was shot at an apartment complex near Gladiola Express on...
1 killed in Arkansas shooting, 2 others injured; person of interest detained
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
The area of Arkabutla where multiple people were shot.
Authorities: 6 killed in shootings in Mississippi; suspect in custody
The balloon was part of a large surveillance program that China has been conducting for...
Military finishes recovering Chinese balloon debris