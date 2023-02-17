Suspect in hit-and-run that killed 16-year-old pedestrian turns himself into police

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused in a hit-and-run crash that left a teenager walking to school dead has turned himself in, Honolulu police said on Thursday night.

Additional details on the suspect were not immediately available.

The family had pleaded with the driver to come forward and on Thursday morning visited the crash scene at the corner of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street.

Grieving mother of teen killed on walk to school pleads with hit-and-run driver to come forward

Killed in the crash on Wednesday morning was 16-year-old Sara Yara.

She and another student were struck while walking across the street to McKinley High School.

Yara’s mom says the crash underscores the need for strong pedestrian safety measures.

“He took someone who was so loving and kind away from us,” said Chevy Yara.

Yara retraced Sara’s footsteps Thursday, walking with her daughter’s photo in her hands.

Yara is also asking for traffic monitors to be put for students crossing.

