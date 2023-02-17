Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Suspect in hit-and-run that killed 16-year-old pedestrian turns himself into police

Suspect in hit-and-run that left 16-year-old dead has turned himself into police
Suspect in hit-and-run that left 16-year-old dead has turned himself into police(Yara family)
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:52 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused in a hit-and-run crash that left a teenager walking to school dead has turned himself in, Honolulu police said on Thursday night.

Additional details on the suspect were not immediately available.

The family had pleaded with the driver to come forward and on Thursday morning visited the crash scene at the corner of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street.

Grieving mother of teen killed on walk to school pleads with hit-and-run driver to come forward

Killed in the crash on Wednesday morning was 16-year-old Sara Yara.

She and another student were struck while walking across the street to McKinley High School.

Yara’s mom says the crash underscores the need for strong pedestrian safety measures.

“He took someone who was so loving and kind away from us,” said Chevy Yara.

Yara retraced Sara’s footsteps Thursday, walking with her daughter’s photo in her hands.

Yara is also asking for traffic monitors to be put for students crossing.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grieving mother of teen killed on walk to school pleads with hit-and-run driver to come...
Grieving mother of teen killed on walk to school pleads with hit-and-run driver to come forward
A 39-year-old suspect is in custody after he allegedly attacked an officer in Laie and then...
Suspect leads HPD on hours-long pursuit after allegedly attacking officer, stealing his police vehicle
HNN First Alert Weather Day
HNN issues First Alert Weather Days for Hawaii Island, Maui County
A flood watch has been issued for all islands ahead of possible heavy rainfall and significant...
NWS: Severe weather system could dump up to a foot of rain over Hawaii Island, Maui County
Officials said 52-year-old Faleena Marie Hopkins hasn’t been seen since late-January.
Missing romance novelist sought by Wyoming police believed to be on Kauai

Latest News

Approximately 500 nurses’ aides, respiratory therapists, housekeepers, cooks and other workers...
Hundreds of health care workers on Maui, Lanai to strike in bid for better pay
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Day tonight into Friday as deep tropical moisture moves in from the south
A flood watch has been issued for all islands ahead of possible heavy rainfall and significant...
NWS: Severe weather system could dump up to a foot of rain over Hawaii Island, Maui County
Tracking periods of heavy rain as a Kona low spins up moisture from the south
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins