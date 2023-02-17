State braces for severe weather as heavy rains bring threat of flooding, rockslides

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is bracing for another round of severe weather as a Kona low draws torrential rain, bringing an increasing threat of flooding and rockslides.

This moisture will fuel what is expected to be a prolonged period of significant rainfall lasting through at least Saturday.

Heavy showers and slight chances of thunderstorms will affect both windward and leeward areas of all islands throughout this period with the most significant rain directed over Hawaii Island and Maui County.

A statewide flood watch remains in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday.

The severe weather system could dump up to 20 inches of rain over on Hawaii Island and up to a foot on Maui County. Oahu and Kauai could see up to 4 inches of rain.

Here’s the latest:

NWS has also issued a flood advisory for Oahu until 7:45 a.m. Friday with rain falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

The severe weather is also increasing the threat of rockslides. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency told some residents of Palolo Valley last night that they should consider temporarily relocating ahead of the stormy weather.

Hawaii County Mayor Ritch Roth issued an emergency proclamation on Thursday ahead of the anticipated storm. County officials said Waipio Valley Access Road has been closed and more closures are expected in the comings days.

On Hawaii Island, a flood advisory is issued until 6:15 a.m. Friday. The areas expected to see the most severe impacts are Kau, Puna and Hilo, including areas along the Hamakua Coast to Waipio Valley and West Hawaii.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for Big Island summits until 6 p.m. Saturday. Over a foot of additional snow expected along with significant icing and winds gusts to about 40 mph.

Over on Maui, a portion of Haleakala National Park remains closed Friday morning. Park officials cite concern for the possibility of extreme flash flooding and road washouts in the Kipahulu District. All camping reservations for the campground there are canceled for today. The summit remains open.

Here's a 4 am HST radar update. Light to occasionally moderate rain has dampened most areas of the state overnight. Rain is currently increasing in coverage and intensity south of Kauai and Oahu, and may move ashore later this morning. Flood Watch for all islands. #hiwx pic.twitter.com/RWA9KYilby — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) February 17, 2023

HNN issued First Alert Weather Days for Thursday and Friday for both Hawaii Island and Maui County.

Residents living in flood prone areas are advised to remain vigilant and be prepared. Some have been filling up sandbags to help divert runoff.

Drivers are also urged to drive with caution as drenching rains cause slick roads, potentially snarling the morning commute.

National Weather Service forecasters say a large swath of moist tropical air will remain over Hawaii for the next several days.

“Heavy rainfall rates for an extended amount of time are expected to result in flash flooding, particularly over already saturated areas,” the National Weather Service said, in a hydrologic outlook statement.

There could also be significant flooding from overflowing streams and drainages. The flooding could close roads, while runoff could cause property damage. Landslides could also be possible in steep terrain.

This story will be updated.

