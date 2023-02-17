Playing high school football has taught her a lot. One big lesson: How to be a role model

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Allison Chang grew up playing soccer.

But in the eighth grade, she took a leap and tried out for the ‘Iolani football team.

It was a gamble that’s paid off.

As she heads off to college in the fall, she says her time playing football for the Raiders has taught her a lot about adversity, disappointment and triumph.

“I already knew that girls could play football and the girls could be kickers, but you have to get used to being one girl with a bunch of boys,” Chang said.

The Kaneohe teen said she did have to get used to the extra stares.

“My hair would be stuck out of my jersey and (people would) be like, ‘oh that’s a girl,’” she said.

Chang spent two years as the kicker for the Raiders. In that span, she made all 98 extra point attempts and kicked 15 field goals.

Allison’s parents, Michael and Kelly, said they raised their daughters to believe they could accomplish anything.

And though it wasn’t always smooth sailing for Allison, they said part of the journey was the lessons learned along the way.

“This is going to train you in other things. Perseverance is one of them, disappointment. There were tough times. It’s physically demanding, it’s mentally demanding,” said Michael Chang.

Kelly Chang added: “Once in a while you hear the opposing team family members in the stands and you’re like they have a girl kicker, that’s the girl kicker.”

“One Team” is ‘Iolani’s school motto — that’s the mindset Head Coach Wendell Look says starts from the top.

“I tell the girls that we’re not going to give you any kind of special treatment, you’re gonna have to do what the guys do and that includes learning how to tackle and hit and be hit,” said Look.

“It’s trying not to separate male and female. It’s trying to be inclusive.”

Before Allison Chang heads off to college to pursue a degree in engineering, she hopes to inspire others to follow in her footsteps.

Her message to other teens: “I just think be confident. Just do what you want to do. Don’t really listen to other people. If you really want to do it, stick your head to it. You can do it.”

Her mom says it’s surreal that her little girl is being idolized by other little girls.

She adds what really matters can’t be counted on a stat sheet.

“We always try to remind both of our daughters you know be a good person overall not just only to be a role model to anybody but just a good person,” Kelly Chang said.

Look says Allison Chang has left a lasting impression not only on the team, but on the community, too.

“I can see the younger generation of girls want to emulate and be like her,” he said. “Not just as a football player, but as a student athlete and as a person.”

He added: “If they can be like her, they’ll do well.”

