No. 1 Rainbow Warriors volleyball downs Concordia Irvine in four sets

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After about a month away, the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team returned to Manoa to take on Concordia Irvine in the first of a two-match series.

The No. 1 ‘Bows bested the Golden Eagles in four sets, 25-14, 22-25, 25-15, 25-23 on Thursday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

With the win, Hawaii stays unbeaten at 10-0 on the season.

UH shuffled the line up again, opting to rest usual setter jakob Thelle, moving regular libero Brett Sheward to setter and gave Farrington alumni Eleu Choy the start at libero.

Sheward has a match-high 55 assists and eight digs with Choy got five digs and two assists.

Dimitrios Mouchlias tallied a match-high 20 kills while Spyros Chakas added 16 of his own.

The Rainbow Warriors are back at the Stan Friday night for the hana hou match against CUI — first serve set for 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

