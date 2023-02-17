Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Man to spend life in prison for rape of 18-month-old baby

Cody Ryan Lee Bush, 26, will receive an automatic sentence of life in prison without...
Cody Ryan Lee Bush, 26, will receive an automatic sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole.(Mobile District Attorney)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:06 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – An Alabama man will be spending the rest of his life in prison after a jury convicted him on Thursday of first-degree rape of a baby, along with other charges.

According to the Mobile District Attorney, 26-year-old Cody Ryan Lee Bush was found guilty on all counts, including:

  • First-degree rape of a child under 7
  • First-degree sodomy of a child under 7
  • 8 counts of possession of child pornography
  • 5 counts of dissemination of child pornography

Prosecutors said Bush raped an 18-month-old female relative in 2020.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Bush also molested another young girl several years ago when she was between 7 and 9 years old. During a search of Bush’s home in 2019, investigators found pornographic videos of that victim, according to court records.

“What we presented in court was hard to see and hard to hear. We are thankful the jury saw the truth,” Mobile District Attorney Keith Blackwood said.

Records show Bush is being held at the Mobile Metro Jail.

Bush will receive an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole at his sentencing March 20.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grieving mother of teen killed on walk to school pleads with hit-and-run driver to come...
Grieving mother of teen killed on walk to school pleads with hit-and-run driver to come forward
A 39-year-old suspect is in custody after he allegedly attacked an officer in Laie and then...
Suspect leads HPD on hours-long pursuit after allegedly attacking officer, stealing his police vehicle
Suspect in hit-and-run that left 16-year-old dead has turned himself into police
Suspect in hit-and-run that killed 16-year-old pedestrian turns himself into police
Kody Gardner
Manhunt underway for Kauai man accused of killing his father during argument
Little Village Noodle House
Beloved Chinatown restaurant serves up last meal after more than 20 years

Latest News

Flooding in Hawaii Island near Pahala
Flash flood warning issued for Hawaii Island as state braces for severe weather
After a wastewater spill dried up, it left a gray crust on the ground in an Ewa Beach...
Ewa Beach wastewater line fixed, but the mess still needs cleaning up
FILE - The man was driving a truck Friday when he came up to a downed tree, the Taylor County...
Man killed while trying to clear downed tree from road in W.V., sheriff says
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
White House defends response to toxic train derailment
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN