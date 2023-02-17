LIST: Here’s a look at all the weather-related closures and disruptions

Severe weather is moving over the state, bringing the potential for flash flooding and landslides.

HNN has marked Friday as a First Alert Weather Day for Hawaii Island and Maui County.

Here’s a look at the current weather-related closures and disruptions statewide:

HAWAII ISLAND

Due to the threat of flooding, Kau High and Pahala Elementary as well as Naalehu Elementary are closed Friday. The Volcano School of Arts and Sciences said it is also closed due to a power outage.

Heavy rains have triggered multiple road closures: Ponding has closed a portion of Highway 11 in both lanes between Pahala and Naalehu, including Mamalahoa Highway by Kawa Bay. Waipio Valley Access Road is also closed.

A landslide closed a Hilo-bound lane of Highway Belt Road near Honomu Road junction, but it’s since been reopened.

Officials say the areas expected to see the most severe impacts are Kau, Puna and Hilo, including areas along the Hamakua Coast to Waipio Valley and West Hawaii. Some spots are expected to see up to a foot of rain.

See the latest weather radar and get HNN’s First Alert forecast by clicking here.

MAUI

A portion of Haleakala National Park is closed over concerns about flash flooding.

VIEWER-SUBMITTED IMAGES:

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.