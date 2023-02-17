Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

LIST: Here’s a look at all the weather-related closures and disruptions

HNN First Alert Weather Day
HNN First Alert Weather Day(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Severe weather is moving over the state, bringing the potential for flash flooding and landslides.

HNN has marked Friday as a First Alert Weather Day for Hawaii Island and Maui County.

Here’s a look at the current weather-related closures and disruptions statewide:

HAWAII ISLAND
  • Due to the threat of flooding, Kau High and Pahala Elementary as well as Naalehu Elementary are closed Friday. The Volcano School of Arts and Sciences said it is also closed due to a power outage.
  • Heavy rains have triggered multiple road closures: Ponding has closed a portion of Highway 11 in both lanes between Pahala and Naalehu, including Mamalahoa Highway by Kawa Bay. Waipio Valley Access Road is also closed.
  • A landslide closed a Hilo-bound lane of Highway Belt Road near Honomu Road junction, but it’s since been reopened.
  • Officials say the areas expected to see the most severe impacts are Kau, Puna and Hilo, including areas along the Hamakua Coast to Waipio Valley and West Hawaii. Some spots are expected to see up to a foot of rain.

See the latest weather radar and get HNN’s First Alert forecast by clicking here.

MAUI
  • A portion of Haleakala National Park is closed over concerns about flash flooding.
VIEWER-SUBMITTED IMAGES:

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grieving mother of teen killed on walk to school pleads with hit-and-run driver to come...
Grieving mother of teen killed on walk to school pleads with hit-and-run driver to come forward
A 39-year-old suspect is in custody after he allegedly attacked an officer in Laie and then...
Suspect leads HPD on hours-long pursuit after allegedly attacking officer, stealing his police vehicle
Suspect in hit-and-run that left 16-year-old dead has turned himself into police
Suspect in hit-and-run that killed 16-year-old pedestrian turns himself into police
Kody Gardner
Manhunt underway for Kauai man accused of killing his father during argument
Little Village Noodle House
Beloved Chinatown restaurant serves up last meal after more than 20 years

Latest News

Flooding in Hawaii Island near Pahala
Hawaii Island under flash flood warning as heavy rains move over state
After a wastewater spill dried up, it left a gray crust on the ground in an Ewa Beach...
Ewa Beach wastewater line fixed, but the mess still needs cleaning up
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
Suspect in hit-and-run that left 16-year-old dead has turned himself into police
Suspect in hit-and-run that killed 16-year-old pedestrian turns himself into police