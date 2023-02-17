Kaiser, mental health clinicians reach tentative agreement to end months-long strike

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kaiser Permanente reached a tentative agreement on a three-year contract with mental health clinicians, bringing their nearly six-month strike to an end.

The National Union of Healthcare Workers — the union that represents 50 Kaiser psychologists, social workers, psychiatric nurses and chemical dependency counselors — will review the agreement and vote to ratify it.

Therapists will return to work next week Tuesday, and picket lines are halted as of Thursday.

In a statement, Kaiser Permanente said in part that it “has the deepest appreciation and gratitude for its mental health professionals and the care they provide.”

The 172-day-long strike is the longest work stoppage by mental health care workers in U.S. history.

