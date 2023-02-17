Hundreds of healthcare workers on Maui and Lanai to strike, demand better pay

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of healthcare workers on Maui and Lanai are planning to strike next week.

After a nearly nine-month contract battle, United Public Workers said they have hit their breaking point.

Etwina Rubon, a nurses’ aide at Maui Memorial Medical Center, has come to work with a smile for the past 18 years. She said lately it has been harder.

“It’s been a struggle,” said Rubon.

Rubon and approximately 500 other nurses’ aides, respiratory therapists, housekeepers, cooks and other workers at Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital and Lanai Community Hospital plan to walk out of all three locations next Wednesday, and not come back until a contract is approved.

“We have to do what we have to do and have them listen to us you know. We’re not joking around here,” Rubon said.

UPW has been demanding better pay and working conditions since last June, but contract negotiations have failed.

“We never wanted it to get to this. We’ve been very patient. It’s been nine months of reasonable negotiations, and reasonable patience, and it’s going to be very difficult for all of us in the community and for our members,” said UPW Hawaii Communications Manager Maleko McDonnell.

A strike notice doesn’t mean a strike will indeed take place. However, 97.6 percent of union members voted to authorize the strike.

“Maui Health continues to bargain in good faith and is committed to reaching a fair and equitable agreement. While it is uncertain a strike will take place, the Maui Health team has prepared a contingency plan to minimize disruption to patients, visitors, and overall operations. We will continue to negotiate in good faith in hopes of reaching an agreement soon,” Maui Health officials said in a statement.

Rubon said they will strike for as long as it takes.

“We just asked for fair wages, and especially with the living costs here, it’s hard. It’s hard. You know, for me, I have two jobs.”

