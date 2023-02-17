First Alert Forecast: Statewide Flood Watch posted through Saturday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kona low west of Kauai will force a large swath of very moist, tropical air over the Aloha State the next several days.

Persistent heavy rains in some areas around the state could lead to very dangerous flash flooding.

The greatest threat will focus over east and southeast portions of the Big Island for the next few days.

No significant northwest swells are expected during the next 7 days, with only small surf expected along north and west facing shores.

East shore surf will build tonight as east-southeast winds strengthen. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect from 6 a.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Saturday.

