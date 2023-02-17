Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Statewide Flood Watch posted through Saturday

Your top local headlines for Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:32 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kona low west of Kauai will force a large swath of very moist, tropical air over the Aloha State the next several days.

Persistent heavy rains in some areas around the state could lead to very dangerous flash flooding.

The greatest threat will focus over east and southeast portions of the Big Island for the next few days.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

No significant northwest swells are expected during the next 7 days, with only small surf expected along north and west facing shores.

East shore surf will build tonight as east-southeast winds strengthen. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect from 6 a.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, January 31, 2021
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, January 31, 2021
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Most Read

Grieving mother of teen killed on walk to school pleads with hit-and-run driver to come...
Grieving mother of teen killed on walk to school pleads with hit-and-run driver to come forward
A 39-year-old suspect is in custody after he allegedly attacked an officer in Laie and then...
Suspect leads HPD on hours-long pursuit after allegedly attacking officer, stealing his police vehicle
Suspect in hit-and-run that left 16-year-old dead has turned himself into police
Suspect in hit-and-run that killed 16-year-old pedestrian turns himself into police
Kody Gardner
Manhunt underway for Kauai man accused of killing his father during argument
Little Village Noodle House
Beloved Chinatown restaurant serves up last meal after more than 20 years

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Statewide Flood Watch posted through Saturday
First Alert Forecast: Statewide Flood Watch posted through Saturday
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Day Thursday into Friday as deep tropical moisture moves in from the south
A flood watch has been issued for all islands ahead of possible heavy rainfall and significant...
NWS: Severe weather system could dump up to a foot of rain over Hawaii Island, Maui County
NWS: Severe weather system could dump up to a foot of rain over Hawaii Island, Maui County
NWS: Severe weather system could dump up to a foot of rain over Hawaii Island, Maui County