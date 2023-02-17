Tributes
Episode 149: A lesson in Olelo Hawaii for Hawaiian Language Month!

HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.(HNN)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:51 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For Hawaiian Language Month, we’re getting a fun lesson in Olelo Hawaii!

Kumu Luana Kawa’a has served as a cultural advisor and Hawaiian language teacher for more than 30 years.

She is currently a faculty member and director of Pai Ka Māna Student Support Services at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College and is the host and creator of the Morning Manaʻo podcast.

Kawa’a helps us understand the importance of proper pronunciation and meaning and also offers some basic and useful phrases.

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

